Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$39.05 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The firm has a market cap of C$23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.