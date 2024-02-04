Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on POW
Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.