Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

