Diodes (DIOD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.