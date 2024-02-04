Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $62.51

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.51, but opened at $58.89. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 4,406,545 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.