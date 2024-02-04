Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14, reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $80.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

