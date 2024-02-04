Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.59 and its 200 day moving average is $388.17. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.