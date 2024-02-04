Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.59 and its 200 day moving average is $388.17. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
