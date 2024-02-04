Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

