Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.08.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett
In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
