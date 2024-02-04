DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,915,598 shares of company stock worth $110,148,498. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

