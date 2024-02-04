DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.91. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 68,655 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

