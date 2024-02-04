DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE DHT.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.77.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

