Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $24.16

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $23.27. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 10,978 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

