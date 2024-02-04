Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

