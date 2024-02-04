EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

