Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.