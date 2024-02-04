Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.