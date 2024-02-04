Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $564.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.78. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $501.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

