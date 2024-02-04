Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELV opened at $495.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.