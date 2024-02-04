Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lowered by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

