Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer Trading Down 1.5 %

ENR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Energizer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

