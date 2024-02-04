Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.62% of Enerplus worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 889,523 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of ERF opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

