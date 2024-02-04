Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 84,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 128,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Specifically, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $175,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,463. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 616,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 379,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

