Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of ENPH stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.91.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
