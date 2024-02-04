Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,259,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

