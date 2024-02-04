Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.