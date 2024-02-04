Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $839.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Equinix stock opened at $843.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $847.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $808.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $776.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

