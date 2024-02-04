Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $843.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.56 and a 200-day moving average of $776.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $847.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

