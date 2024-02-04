Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %
Equitable stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 326,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
