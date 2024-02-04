Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.