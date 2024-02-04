Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premier Health of America Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:PHA)

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Premier Health of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premier Health of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.41 million during the quarter. Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

CVE:PHA opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.79. Premier Health of America has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

