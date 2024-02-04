Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.35. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.60%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
See Also
