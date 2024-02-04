Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $15.16 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $742.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

