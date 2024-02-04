Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $32,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

