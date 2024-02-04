Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $4.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

EQBK stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 607.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

