Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Head to Head Contrast

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 31.99 $37.26 million $0.70 27.04 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.54 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.64

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40% Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Street Properties has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Franklin Street Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

