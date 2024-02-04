Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.08.

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.3337117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

