Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.