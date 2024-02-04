Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

