Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.49 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

