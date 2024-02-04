Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15,250.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,526 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

