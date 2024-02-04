EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.11. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

