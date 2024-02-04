F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

