Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q2 guidance at $1.98-2.05 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $223.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $224.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

About Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

