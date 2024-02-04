FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $486.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.60 and its 200-day moving average is $446.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.