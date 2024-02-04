Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $184.40

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 184.65 ($2.35), with a volume of 115454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.36).

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.25. The company has a market cap of £868.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3,652.00.

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

