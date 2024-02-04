Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.38

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 33160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

