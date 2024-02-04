Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

