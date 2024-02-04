Financial Analysis: EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) vs. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Certara alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -9.56% 5.38% 3.72% EngageSmart 6.83% 3.15% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Certara and EngageSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 6 3 0 2.33 EngageSmart 0 8 1 0 2.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. EngageSmart has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than EngageSmart.

67.3% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Certara has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Certara and EngageSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $335.64 million 7.90 $14.73 million ($0.21) -79.00 EngageSmart $303.92 million 12.77 $20.59 million $0.15 153.67

EngageSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Certara beats EngageSmart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments. The SMB Solutions segment provides end-to-end practice management solutions to health and wellness industry. It also offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform that manages the practices, which enables virtual and in-person settings, schedule appointments, document cases, and billing and payment processing, as well as insurance claim processing; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution for government, utility, financial services customer digitize billing, client communications, and collections. In addition, the company provides HelathPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform for health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers, including patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising platform for non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher educational institutions, which produce virtual events, launch branded donation camping, and peer-to-peer fundraising. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.