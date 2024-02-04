Financial Comparison: DHT (NYSE:DHT) versus C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 32.14% 17.89% 12.61% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $454.15 million 3.79 $61.52 million $1.15 9.20 C3is $14.55 million 0.07 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares DHT and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DHT and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 0 0 2.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

DHT beats C3is on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

