Financial Contrast: Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 17.41% 12.43% 0.85% Mid Penn Bancorp 14.59% 8.46% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enterprise Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $218.66 million 1.57 $38.06 million $3.10 9.01 Mid Penn Bancorp $256.35 million 1.40 $37.40 million $2.28 9.46

Enterprise Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid Penn Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.