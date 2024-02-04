Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

