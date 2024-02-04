First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Financial Survey

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. First National has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than First National.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Financial and First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $271.10 million 1.66 $71.11 million $5.09 7.52 First National $69.50 million 1.81 $16.80 million $1.53 13.14

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 22.38% 12.36% 1.25% First National 13.85% 8.58% 0.70%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial beats First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

